newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Hall of Famer joins Brown Advisory's board of directors

By Holden Wilen
Posted by 
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former San Antonio Spur has been working with Brown Advisory on a joint venture that invests in opportunity zones.

www.bizjournals.com
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#San Antonio#Joint Venture#Nba Hall Of Famer#Brown Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
Sportico

Barstool, New Balance Execs Join Gaming Platform Advisory Board

Rival, a platform that provides gaming solutions to leagues and teams worldwide, has formed a new advisory board of executives from across sports, tech and banking. The six-person group—which includes New Balance chief marketing officer Chris Davis, Barstool Sports chief revenue officer Deirdre Lester, and FEVO founder and CEO Ari Daie—will help Rival improve its product and source new relationships across sports and entertainment.
NBAcoinspeaker.com

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce to Play Against Phil Ivey and Joe Lubin in a Charity Poker Tournament Hosted by Virtue Poker

Scheduled for June, the charity tournament hosted by the P2P platform Virtue Poker will feature 12 participants in a no-limit Texas Hold’em tournament, including NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, ConsenSys Founder Joe Lubin, Hall of Famer Phil Ivey, Brian Rast, Ethernity Founder Nick Rose, SuperFarm Founder Elliotrades, Winston Wolfe, Mr. Beast, and Ran Neuner. The three remaining seats will be given away to one community member each from the corresponding Virtue Poker, SuperFarm, and Ethernity communities.
NBAPosted by
GQMagazine

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan Wears a Hall-of-Fame Watch to the Hall of Fame

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Michael Jordan, as we’ve written, is one of the most aggressively eclectic watch collectors we’ve got. Along with his bootcut jeans and v-neck tees, he is best known for rocking the futuristic creations of Urwerk, Roger Dubuis, and Ulysse Nardin. These watches crank the pedal to the metal with weird complications, show-off skeleton dials, and never-before-seen shapes. For last weekend’s NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, though, MJ chose something a little more conservative: a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller. The piece isn’t a complete deviation from Jordan’s thoroughly modern tastes, though. The Sky-Dweller is Rolex’s updated take on its GMT-Master II. Also this week, Courtside Drake is back and so is Rachel Green!
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Pays Tribute To Former Utah Jazz Star

Tragic news struck the NBA world by surprise this Saturday, as multiple reporters announced that former Utah Jazz star Mark Eaton passed away. He was 64 years old. Eaton was an outstanding defender for the Jazz. The 7-foot-4 center earned All-Star honors once and won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice over the course of his career.
NBAcoincodex.com

NBA Hall Of Famer Paul Pierce to play against Phil Ivey and Joe Lubin in a Charity Poker Tournament Hosted By Virtue Poker

May 27, 2021, Ta’ Xbiex, Malta — Scheduled for June, the charity tournament hosted by the P2P platform Virtue Poker will feature 12 participants in a no-limit Texas Hold’em tournament, including NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, ConsenSys Founder Joe Lubin, Hall of Famer Phil Ivey, Brian Rast, Ethernity Founder Nick Rose, SuperFarm Founder Elliotrades, Winston Wolfe, Mr. Beast, and Ran Neuner. The three remaining seats will be given away to one community member each from the corresponding Virtue Poker, SuperFarm, and Ethernity communities.
Basketballcw35.com

David Robinson elected to Brown Advisory Board of Directors

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Spurs great David Robinson has been appointed to the Brown Advisory Board of Directors the company announced. Brown Advisory is a global, private and independent investment management and strategic advisory firm. Robinson will bring his knowledge and expertise from his background with the Admiral Capital Group, and in developing the charter school program in San Antonio.
NBAbitcoin.com

NBA Legend Paul Pierce and Poker Hall of Famer Phil Ivey to Join Joe Lubin of Consensys for a Virtue Poker Charity Tournament

Virtue Poker revealed plans to organize a high-stakes 12-player celebrity poker tournament on its platform, live-streamed on Twitch, with the winner donating the event’s proceeds to their preferred charitable organization. Celebrity Charity Tournament Features NFTs & Giveaways. Virtue Poker, one of the first decentralized casinos to use Ethereum and peer-to-peer...