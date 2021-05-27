NBA Hall of Famer joins Brown Advisory's board of directors

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Michael Jordan, as we’ve written, is one of the most aggressively eclectic watch collectors we’ve got. Along with his bootcut jeans and v-neck tees, he is best known for rocking the futuristic creations of Urwerk, Roger Dubuis, and Ulysse Nardin. These watches crank the pedal to the metal with weird complications, show-off skeleton dials, and never-before-seen shapes. For last weekend’s NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony, though, MJ chose something a little more conservative: a classic Rolex Sky-Dweller. The piece isn’t a complete deviation from Jordan’s thoroughly modern tastes, though. The Sky-Dweller is Rolex’s updated take on its GMT-Master II. Also this week, Courtside Drake is back and so is Rachel Green!