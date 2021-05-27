Why I Got Vaccinated

This pandemic has tested our country and state in more ways than we can count, but thankfully it appears we are marching towards brighter days ahead. We all want a healthier, safer, and more prosperous society for our families and neighbors to live in moving forward. One of the ways we are going to get there is through the vaccination program now possible in large part due to the hard work of the medical community, researchers and scientists, as well as the success of federal initiatives like Operation Warp Speed.