Westchester County, NY

Early Voting & Absentee Ballots for All Are Back for 2021 Elections

yonkerstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Dan Murphy Last year, because of the pandemic, voters in Westchester and NY State were permitted to request and vote by absentee ballot after state lawmakers and Governor Cuomo passed a law that gave any voter the right because of COVID-19 to vote by mail. This year, for the 2021 elections that begin with the democratic primaries in Westchester, any voter can again request an absentee ballot and vote by mail or by dropping their ballot off due to COVID.

yonkerstimes.com
