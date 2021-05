By Mary Hoar, President Emerita, Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History & President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. May 10, 1869: A “slight smash-up” caused by a runaway freight car, not only caused the train to run through the carhouse into the creek, it knocked over the iron water tank into the water! Besides scaring the fish, it crushed several small boats. The freight? Dried peas for Messrs. Peck & Company.