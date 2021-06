Binance-backed Indonesian crypto exchange Tokocrypto is looking to go public in the next two to three years. Tokocrypto CEO Pang Xue Kai told Nikkei-owned DealStreetAsia that the exchange operator is already profitable, but before a public listing, it needs to be profitable for at least more than two years. Thus, an initial public offering or IPO is still two to three years down the road, said Kai.