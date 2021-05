Did you ever experience using a restaurant’s drive-through and ended up with the wrong products or missing items? Many people know the feeling, which often lowers the overall customer service experience, especially if a place becomes known for getting orders wrong “all the time.” There is an attractive solution for such and related problems provided by the conversational AI from Hi Auto, powered by cloud technology from Intel Xeon and the Intel NUC (Next Unit of Computing), which is a mini PC.