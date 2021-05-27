Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Louis Theroux’s cousin to Tina from S Club 7: The dating history of the Friends cast

By Harry Ainsworth
The Tab
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the Friends reunion has hit our screens in the UK, we’re getting a proper look at some of the cast members for what feels like the first time in ages – and they’re divulging a whole load of juicy details in the process. However, one thing that hasn’t been touched on much is their dating history, both past and present. After all, it is a show about Friends, but that doesn’t stop us from being a little nosey.

thetab.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Adam Duritz
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Louis Theroux
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Natalie Imbruglia
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club 7#Friends Reunion#Cast Members#Instagram A#F R I E N D S#Little#Oc#American#British#Counting Crows#Snow Patrol#Dating#Cousin#Actress Kate Hudson#Actor Michael Keaton#Actor David Arquette#Funnyman Conan O Brien#Dated John Mayer#Hollywood Bachelors#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Justin Bieber, BTS & Lady Gaga among ‘Friends: The Reunion’ guests

Justin Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga are among the special guests that will appear in Friends: The Reunion, set to debut on Thursday, May 27th, the one year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. The special show features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returning to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show they starred in for 10 seasons throughout the ’90s and early ’00s.
TV Series963kklz.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
TV SeriesLynchburg News and Advance

Here's what the cast of 'Friends' think their characters would be up to today

The "Friends" reunion made the cast imagine who their characters would be today. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reunited on Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, where they were thrown back in time with recreated sets from the show. The group, who...
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'Friends: The Reunion' Trailer—What We Learned From Cast Interview

The official trailer for Friends: The Reunion finally dropped on Wednesday and gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the episode. The two-minute clipped teased a look into the highly-anticipated reunion between all six original cast members, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).
TV SeriesTODAY.com

'Friends' cast shares first details from their big reunion show

The long-awaited “Friends” reunion will be here faster than it takes Rachel to mess up an order at Central Perk. The cast graces the cover of People magazine's May 31 issue, and they talked about what it was like reuniting to reminisce about the landmark ‘90s sitcom on the upcoming HBO Max special.
CelebritiesWUSA

Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud. Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

How much the cast of Friends makes from reruns

Friends may have ended in 2004, but the show remains popular and binge-worthy to this day.As a result of the continued support from fans, the cast continues to make significant profits from their iconic roles, even after giving up their regular spots at the Central Perk. While some episodes and themes of the show may not have aged well, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros from earning $1bn a year from syndication revenue, according to USA Today.For the six main cast members, who earn two per cent of the show’s syndication revenue, it means an annual income of $20m each...
TV SeriesSlate

Everything We Know About the Friends Reunion

The cast of long-running sitcom Friends is reuniting for an unscripted TV special called Friends: The Reunion, which will hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. But just who are these “friends,” and what sort of reunion are they planning? To find out, we scoured through the show’s teaser trailer frame-by-frame, looking for clues about the upcoming special. Here’s everything we were able to deduce about Friends: The Reunion.
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Lisa Kudrow proud of son after graduation

Lisa Kudrow cried with happiness at her son's graduation. The former 'Friends' actress - who has 23-year-old Julian with her husband Michel Stern - shared a photo of herself and her only child at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony on Instagram on Saturday (16.05.21) as she spoke of her pride in the actor and filmmaker.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Did any of the Friends cast date each other?

Given the obvious onscreen chemistry that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry shared during their 10-year run on Friends, it’s little wonder that fans have long speculated about whether any of the cast were ever romantically entwined offscreen as well as on.Matthew Perry recently claimed in an interview with Access that the six actors had a pact about not hooking up with their co-stars. “There was a rule that we had,” he explained, adding that the agreement was introduced by director Jim Burrows. “It was really important to the six of us that...