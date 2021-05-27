Louis Theroux’s cousin to Tina from S Club 7: The dating history of the Friends cast

Friends may have ended in 2004, but the show remains popular and binge-worthy to this day.As a result of the continued support from fans, the cast continues to make significant profits from their iconic roles, even after giving up their regular spots at the Central Perk. While some episodes and themes of the show may not have aged well, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros from earning $1bn a year from syndication revenue, according to USA Today.For the six main cast members, who earn two per cent of the show’s syndication revenue, it means an annual income of $20m each...