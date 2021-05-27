Transformers Generations Artfire and Nightstick Arrive From Hasbro

Hasbro dives deeper into Transformer vault as pre-orders go live for their newest Generations Select release, Artfire, and Nightstick. Fans who are not familiar with these figures were published in a Transformers TV Magazine manga between August 1987 and March 1988, called Transformers: The Headmasters. Hasbro brings back these legendary heroes once again and will be showcased in their original 1987, and Artfire will be joined by Targetmaster Nightstick just like his original release. The bot will be able to transform into his firetruck mode in just 18 steps, and Nightstick changes into his blaster mode in just 4 steps. The Transformers set comes with two blasters and 2 fire hose accessories, and blast effects for Nightstick's blaster mode. Artfire is a great figure that continues to extend the long history of Transformers that Hasbro wants to showcase, and he is a perfect new figure for any fan, which can be found here for $36.99. The Headmasters are set to go back in action in November 2021; stay tuned for more Autobot and Deception reveals as they come. Roll out!