WASHINGTON, May 28 -- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, issued the following news release on May 27, 2021:. The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines on "The Clean Energy for America Act," a bill that eliminates tax incentives for the fossil fuel industry, which would result in job losses and increased gas prices at the pump for consumers. Although Democrats indicated a willingness to continue conversations on a number of Republican proposals, including proposals to ensure electric vehicles (EVs) contribute fairly to the Highway Trust Fund, they rejected a vast number of commonsense amendments Finance Committee Republican Members offered to improve the bill.