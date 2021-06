Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Today, businesses in everything from food and fashion to education and entertainment have been seamlessly moulded into an online realm of choices that customers can skim through at their own pace. However, amid this rush to move to an online retail space, the need for human touch points in businesses has been heightened. Indeed, this particular observation has brought to the forefront some loopholes, old and new, of e-commerce. Those include online cart abandonment, difficulties with creating and maintaining customer loyalty online, as well as the massive reduction of a retail salesforce that would otherwise be present at a physical store.