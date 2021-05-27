$1.7 Million McLaren Elva Adds Windscreen – the Speedster Is a Tough to Sell
While it’s likely always a blast to be a billionaire, it must be especially fun as of late with the wide variety of ultra-fast million-dollar hypercars available like the McLaren Elva. One of the latest trends in this section of the market has been windscreen-less hypercars with as little as a single seat. While these cars are ideal for a quiet rode with no traffic throwing up road debris, they’re quite limited if you want to use them in the real world.www.motorbiscuit.com