newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

$1.7 Million McLaren Elva Adds Windscreen – the Speedster Is a Tough to Sell

By Gabriel Vega
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While it’s likely always a blast to be a billionaire, it must be especially fun as of late with the wide variety of ultra-fast million-dollar hypercars available like the McLaren Elva. One of the latest trends in this section of the market has been windscreen-less hypercars with as little as a single seat. While these cars are ideal for a quiet rode with no traffic throwing up road debris, they’re quite limited if you want to use them in the real world.

www.motorbiscuit.com
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedster#New Cars#Small Cars#Kbb#British#Rear Glass#Torque#Driving#Windscreen Less Hypercars#Brand#Motor1 Reports#Market#Road Debris#Fun#Diving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsluxurylaunches.com

Inspired by the $2.25 million Speedtail supercar, Richard Mille has partnered with McLaren for its most extreme timepiece yet

The ongoing partnership between McLaren Automotive and Richard Mille has spawned a new timepiece called the RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail. As the name suggests, the new limited edition watch is themed around the McLaren Speedtail supercar and is touted as the most ambitious creation to come from the collaboration between the two brands. Richard Mille pushed the limits of watchmaking to craft this new timepiece to match the Speedtail which is considered the most technologically advanced road car by McLaren to date.
CarsArs Technica

McLaren goes with a clean-sheet chassis and engine for Artura supercar

Earlier this year, McLaren unveiled its Artura supercar. When it goes on sale later in 2021, it will become the brand's new entry-level car, replacing the "Sport Series" cars like the 570S and 600LT. And it really is all-new. All previous McLarens (except the F1) have used different variants of the same V8 engine and versions of the same carbon-fiber monocoque tubs. But the Artura is powered by a V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the carbon monocoque—which has to package the high-voltage battery pack—is similarly fresh. McLaren recently sat down with Ars over Zoom to give us a deep dive into the Artura's tech; read on to find out what we learned.
Carsmanofmany.com

Richard Mille Unveils $1.3 Million RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail

Richard Mille and McLaren have been working together for five years now, and they’re commemorating that milestone with the new RM 40-01 Automatic Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail. The new watch is inspired by McLaren’s fastest road-going car. “Richard Mille watches are known as ‘racing machines on the wrist,’ and that’s supported...
Carsacquiremag.com

McLaren releases a windshield version of the Elva roadster

McLaren reveals a new windshield version of their Elva roadster for customers who want a physical screen for added wind protection. The supercar still has no windows or a roof and remains lightweight with just 44lbs added to its total weight. The heated glass windshield also features a carbon fiber surround, rain-sensing wipers, washer jets, and removes the Active Air Management System to keep everything as light and functional as possible. As with the original Elva, the engine is a mid-mounted, 804 hp, twin-turbo 4.0L V8 that gets the car from 0-62 in just 2.8 seconds.
CarsCNET

You can get the McLaren Elva with a windshield now

You can now get the McLaren Elva with a windshield. Choosing the windshield makes the Elva road legal in the US. Despite adding 44 pounds, performance is unchanged. The windshield is heated, and choosing it nets you a legit rear-view mirror, windshield wipers and sun visors. 5 of 7. McLaren.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

McLaren Elva 2021 UK review

Latest Ultimate Series model is open-top speedster with the same V8 as the Senna. It has to be said that there are some hurdles to clear here; a few things to get your head around first. The Elva costs £1,425,000. They were going to build 399, until they announced it...
Carstflcar.com

This $28 Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Is One Of The Company’s Most Complex — And Expensive — Cars To Date

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a coach-built convertible that makes the Phantom look like an economy car. Normally, we’d talk about Rolls-Royce as an aspirational car that only the well heeled few can afford. After all, the hyper-luxe Phantom sedan isn’t exactly what you’d call cheap, at nearly half a million dollars. Now, that looks like an absolute bargain compared to this bespoke, coach-built Boat Tail — inspired by the Sweptail that earned the “most expensive car ever” title when the $13 million one-off emerged in 2017.
CarsCarscoops

$18,550 Bodykit Makes The McLaren 720S Look Like A Senna GTR

If you own a McLaren 720S and want to give it the racecar looks to match its racecar levels of performance, a company by the name of DarwinPRO Aerodynamics has the answer. Eager to make the 720S even more head-turning than it already is, DarwinPRO Aerodynamics has developed a bodykit for the British supercar that mimics the design of the track-only Senna GTR. The kit costs a cool $18,550 and is so comprehensive that you could really be excused for thinking this is the real thing.
Motorsportsgo955.com

Motor racing-Quick sale? Ex-Hamilton F1 McLaren could fetch $7 million

LONDON (Reuters) – A race-winning Formula One McLaren driven by Lewis Hamilton in 2010 will be put up for auction at the British Grand Prix in July as it does laps of the Silverstone circuit. The Mercedes-powered MP4-25A will carry a price estimate of $5-7 million. Seven-times world champion Hamilton,...
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Working On Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8: Exclusive

Since its introduction, the Ford 7.3L Godzilla V8 has become a hit among Ford Super Duty buyers. And more recently, the traditional pushrod powerplant became available in crate motor form. We’ve also received a few hints as to the Godzilla’s incredible power potential, which is quite impressive in both naturally aspirated and supercharged forms. And now, The Blue Oval has gone the extra mile and created a twin turbo version of the Godzilla V8, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the automaker’s research and development projects.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1978 Ford Mustang II With 20K Original Miles Isn’t A Common Sight

Many Blue Oval and Ford Mustang fans tend to conveniently “forget” about the Mustang II, that disgraced generation of the otherwise beloved pony car that rode on the same platform as the Pinto. Regardless, the Mustang II was a strong seller in the real world, and there are folks that still love the car today. And for them, we don’t believe that it gets any better than this 20k original mile 1978 Ford Mustang II that’s currently up for grabs on eBay.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Toyota Supra 3.0 Review: You Won’t Care That it’s a BMW

I’ll admit, the melding of the minds between BMW and Toyota to create the second-coming of the Supra seemed ridiculous when I first heard about it, but I’ve had a change of heart after driving it. It’s a unique sports car that’s fun to drive and that’s all it needs to be. To be honest, once you get behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Supra, you’ll be surprised when you don’t care that it has BMW parts either.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680: The Pinnacle of Mercedes Luxury Now With V12 Power and AWD

When a V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive Maybach simply isn't enough. We've already established the Mercedes-Maybach S 580 as the car you get when a regular Benz S-Class isn't nice enough. But what if you're part of the fringe group of Maybach customers who think the Maybach S 580 isn't powerful enough? Enter the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 4Matic, the pinnacle of Mercedes luxury, now with V12 power.