$1.7 Million McLaren Elva Adds Windscreen – the Speedster Is a Tough to Sell

Earlier this year, McLaren unveiled its Artura supercar. When it goes on sale later in 2021, it will become the brand's new entry-level car, replacing the "Sport Series" cars like the 570S and 600LT. And it really is all-new. All previous McLarens (except the F1) have used different variants of the same V8 engine and versions of the same carbon-fiber monocoque tubs. But the Artura is powered by a V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain, and the carbon monocoque—which has to package the high-voltage battery pack—is similarly fresh. McLaren recently sat down with Ars over Zoom to give us a deep dive into the Artura's tech; read on to find out what we learned.