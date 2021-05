Knowing these Biomutant tips will serve you well as you get stuck into this one-of-a-kind action RPG, because it truly is unlike anything else we've played before. There are three main components to the story – dealing with the Tribes, defeating the Worldeaters, and deciding what to do with the Tree of Life – so even withlut things like side quests and collectibles, there's a lot going on from the off. If you're struggling to tell your Terra-Globuses from your Twing-Twangs and your Porky Puff from your Pling-Plong Booth, keep reading for our seven top Biomutant tips.