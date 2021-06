The Monarch Fire Protection District does not intend to wait for approval from the city of Wildwood to build its new fire house at 18304 Wild Horse Creek Road. In a letter to the city dated May 3, Board Director Richard Gans wrote that when the fire district entered into the conditional use permit (CUP) process with Wildwood and applied to the Architectural Review Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z), it was happy to work in cooperation with the city to meet its guidelines and be good neighbors.