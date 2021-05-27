Things to Do in Hendersonville: Hendersonville, TN Places to Go and Things to Do
Located just 18 miles northwest of the Country Music Capital of the World, Hendersonville, TN, has numerous activities for long-time locals, new residents, and visitors alike. Whether someone is looking for a romantic getaway or kid-friendly activities, Hendersonville has it all. Between outdoor activities, shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, and nightlife, there are enough activities to keep residents entertained every weekend of the year. Read on to discover the many things to do in Hendersonville.www.nashvillesmls.com