Things to Do in Hendersonville: Hendersonville, TN Places to Go and Things to Do

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.