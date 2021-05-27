Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hendersonville, TN

Things to Do in Hendersonville: Hendersonville, TN Places to Go and Things to Do

By Gary Ashton RE/MAX Advantage
nashvillesmls.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated just 18 miles northwest of the Country Music Capital of the World, Hendersonville, TN, has numerous activities for long-time locals, new residents, and visitors alike. Whether someone is looking for a romantic getaway or kid-friendly activities, Hendersonville has it all. Between outdoor activities, shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, and nightlife, there are enough activities to keep residents entertained every weekend of the year. Read on to discover the many things to do in Hendersonville.

www.nashvillesmls.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Hendersonville, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Real Estate#Mountain Biking#Panera Bread#Tennessee River#Middle Tennessee#Outdoor Activities#Long Hunter State Park#Hiking Biking Trails#Talbot Fleet Fleet#Target#Home Goods#Petco#Roadhouse#Amazon Hub Locker#American#Mexican#Japanese#Irish#Sanders Ferry Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Hiking
Related
Tennessee StateDaily Times

CASA of Tennessee Heartland sets scavenger hunt Saturday

CASA (Court appointed special advocates) of Tennessee Heartland will host a Summer Kickoff Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, around downtown Maryville. Participants will be given a bag and a passport at the start of the event to collect their clues, stickers and goodies....
Portland, TNWSMV

Ascent Buildings to open manufacturing facility in Portland

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, state economic officials and Ascent Buildings, LLC announced Monday the company will establish new operations in Sumner County. Ascent Buildings will invest more than $10 million and create more than 120 jobs over the next two years. Founded in 2020, Ascent Buildings...
Tennessee StateOnlyInYourState

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.
Tennessee Statebizjournals

More Whataburger locations headed for Middle Tennessee

Whataburger is bringing two more restaurants to the Nashville area. The San Antonio-based restaurant has signed a lease in Mt. Juliet at the corner of North Mt. Juliet and Lebanon roads, according to The Tennessean. Mark Lineberry of Lineberry Properties, who owns the site, confirmed Whataburger will operate in a...
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Sumner County, TNWREG

Ascent Buildings to establish headquarters in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A steel building manufacturer is expected to invest more than $10 million in Sumner County and create approximately 120 jobs over the next two years, according to Tennessee’s governor. Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday morning that Ascent Buildings, LLC. will establish its headquarters and manufacturing...
Sumner County, TNtnecd.com

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Ascent Buildings, LLC to Establish Headquarters, Manufacturing Operations in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ascent Buildings, LLC officials announced today that the company will establish new operations in Sumner County. Ascent Buildings will invest. 10 million and create. jobs over the next two years. Founded in 2020,...
Tennessee Statetheportlandsun.com

Sumner DAR attend conference

Recently the Tennessee State Daughters of the American Revolution held their annual conference in Franklin at the Cool Springs Marriot. Among those attending from the General Jethro Sumner Chapter of Sumner County were (l-r): Jackie Lancaster; Second Vice-Regent Lanetta Groves; and TSDAR State Treasurer Sandra Long. Attendees participated in virtual meetings as well as in person.