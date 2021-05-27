A weekend in the English Riviera

The Vijitt Resort Phuket, located in vibrant and bustling Rawaii, is a perfect spot for an idyllic beach getaway. We instantly fell for the rustic villas, stunning greenery, clusters of sweeping palm trees, and direct beach access. The Vijitt Pool Villa was great for our family boasting a large master bedroom, a large bathroom with a giant bathtub and an outdoor show and cozy separate lounge where an extra bed can be set up. Each morning we went straight from our bed to our large private pool, which also featured a jacuzzi, before walking the few steps for a relaxed breakfast at their restaurant with beautiful sea views. The resort also features a fun Kids Club with daily scheduled activities, a ball pit, an outdoor playground and swimming pool which the kids couldn’t get enough of. Other facilities included a large beachfront infinity pool, water sports and outdoor activities including kayaking and stand up paddle boarding, and mouthwatering Thai and International fare at The Savoury. The convenient location means you are set up for island hopping, exploring many of the islands popular beaches, and sampling local eats from a plethora of street food stalls. Make sure to take advantage of their free daily shuttles to Nai Harn Beach and Promthep Cape for one of the best sunsets in Phuket. An amazing choice for families who are looking to be surrounded by local flair, beautiful scenery, and rustic luxury while visiting the popular holiday destination.