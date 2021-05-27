Cancel
A weekend in the English Riviera

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm-tree promenades by the sea, restaurants serving the catch of the day and a vineyard with its own on-site creamery. Torbay spans a 22-mile stretch of Devon’s coastline, looking out across to the English Channel – an expanse that encompasses the three towns of Torquay, Paignton and Brixham. However, the region is perhaps better known as the English Riviera, a moniker given by the Victorians who were reminded of its French namesake thanks to warm weather, a palm-tree-lined promenade and its now-Blue Flag beaches.

