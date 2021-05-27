Physical Trailer: Rose Byrne Helps You Hear Your Body Talk This June

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRose Byrne is starring in a new half-hour dark comedy series for Apple titled Physical, about the rise of a female fitness tape guru. It co-stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao. The streamer released the full trailer for the show today and it looks like it will be one of the first standout shows for the streaming service, and Rose Byrne is a treasure, so I'm all-in on this one. Check out the first trailer for the showdown below, and try not to become instantly hooked from the start.

