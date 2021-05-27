They’re all over your TikTok, so finish the lyrics of all these Olivia Rodrigo bangers

Olivia Rodrigo has literally just turned 18 years old, and she’s already more successful than you could ever possibly dream of being. She’s known for her roles on Disney Channel, but has just released her debut album Sour – and it’s so good. If you for some ridiculous reason haven’t already listened to it the whole way through, you’ve definitely know the lyrics by now anyway, because Olivia Rodrigo and her songs all over your TikTok For You Page.