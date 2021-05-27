Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market Kicks Off Summer Season May 29

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.