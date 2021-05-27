newsbreak-logo
Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market Kicks Off Summer Season May 29

By Editorial
thehudsonindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor summer market returns to Patriots Park with more than 60 vendors throughout the season selling farm fresh meat and produce and locally made gourmet foods. The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH) kicks off its seventh summer season on Saturday, May 29, in Patriots Park. This season, The TaSH will feature more weekly and rotating vendors than ever before throughout the entire park, including more prepared food options to take away or enjoy on-site, plenty of locally grown seasonal produce, a greater variety of baked goods, and much more.

