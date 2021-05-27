newsbreak-logo
Travel Foreman's Pencils For I Am Batman #0, Out In August

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of The Next Batman: Second Son, we got to see the Batman costume that Jace Fox had discovered in one of his father's old basements. In August's new series, I Am Batman, we see Jace Fox hitting the streets of Gotham in the new suit, being the Next Batman, and all part of the new Fear State crossover.

bleedingcool.com
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Two-Face in DC's Showcase #8 at Auction

In 1993, DC Comics resurrected its classic title Showcase, rebranding it from 1993 – 1996 with yearly numbering. The first outing, Showcase '93, stayed mostly true to the original spirit of DC's Showcase that began in 1956 and ran until 1970. The idea was to feature supporting characters in starring roles, essentially testing them out as potential lead characters for future series. This was done with many heroes, but this specific issue of Showcase '93 tried it with one of Gotham's most iconic villains: Two-Face. The storyline, titled "Batman: 2 Face Part Two" began in the previous installment and came to its climax in this issue. It was written by Doug Moench, penciled/inked/colored by Klaus Janson, and lettered by Ken Bruzenak. What adds to the history of this specific issue of Showcase '93 si that this wasn't just a single Two-Face story, but it also had backup stories. The issue featured Kobra: The Kobra Kronicles Part III: Brainwashed by Mike Baron, Gary Barker, José Marzan Jr., Paul Mounts, and Gaspar Saladino and Fire and Ice: Shadow of the Honeycreeper by Elliot S. Maggin, Steven Harris, Carlos Pedrazzini, Stuart Chaifetz, and Lois Buhais. You can add this piece of Gotham's villainy to your collection by heading over to Heritage Auctions, where a 9.8 CGC graded copy of this 1993 comic is available to bid on.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Poison Ivy Returns To Batman and Gotham From August

As part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, we are going to get the return of Poison Ivy, alongside the new character who is thematically tied to her, The Gardner. The solicitation for Batman: Fear State Alpha #1 states that "and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy…Batman might have more than he can handle!". And the cover to Batman #115 features Poison Ivy and The Gardner. Or is it just Ivy now?
ComicsInside Pulse

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: Batman’s Alfred Pennyworth Returns, But NOT From The Grave?!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. Batman’s Alfred Pennyworth Returns, But NOT From The Grave?!. Solicitation and cover below. Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent—this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they’re off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don’t go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past…
SpoilersInside Pulse

DC Comics & August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers: A World’s Finest Summer For Batman / Superman! Including Billy Dee Williams Replacing Tommy Lee Jones As Two-Face?!

DC Comics and August 2021 Solicitations Spoilers follows. A World’s Finest Summer For Batman / Superman! Including Billy Dee Williams Replacing Tommy Lee Jones As Two-Face?!. Solicitations and covers below. Batman/Superman 2021 Annual #1. story by: GENE LUEN YANG. art by: PAUL PELLETIER (Superman Side), FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (Batman Side) Connected...
ComicsThe Guardian

¡Kapow! Batman takes holiday in Benidorm in DC Comics anthology

Given his 82 long years of rooftop vigilantism, the dank, lonely surroundings of his home office – not to mention the tickly throat irritation caused by all those growled threats – few would begrudge Batman some sun, a nice paella and a cheeky mid-morning pint. Or five. Benidorm, fortunately, is...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Next Batman Gets New Comic Series From John Ridley, I Am Batman

Launching as part of DC Comics' Fear State event this autumn, I Am Batman by John Ridley, Travel Foreman, Norm Rapmund and Lokus is a new series, launching with I Am Batman #0, that tells the continuing story of Lucius Fox's son, Jace Fox, the Next Batman, as seen in the recent digital mini-series The Next Batman: Second Son.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Just Says No to Drugs in BATMAN #109 [Preview]

Batman #109 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Batman and Oracle treating The Scarecrow like some kind of criminal, just because he's trying to get everyone in Gotham City high as hell. After all these years, isn't it time for Batman to end this senseless war on fear toxin and just allow people to do what they want? Sadly, it looks like ol' prohibition Bruce will continue his reign of terror. Check out the preview below.