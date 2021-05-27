The problem with options

We study the problem of prescribing $\sigma_k$-curvature for a conformal metric on the standard sphere $\mathbb{S}^n$ with $2 \leq k < n/2$ and $n \geq 5$ in axisymmetry. Compactness, non-compactness, existence and non-existence results are proved in terms of the behaviors of the prescribed curvature function $K$ near the north and the south poles. For example, consider the case when the north and the south poles are local maximum points of $K$ of flatness order $\beta \in [2,n)$. We prove among other things the following statements. (1) When $\beta>n-2k$, the solution set is compact, has a nonzero total degree counting and is therefore non-empty. (2) When $ \beta = n-2k$, there is an explicit positive constant $C(K)$ associated with $K$. If $C(K)>1$, the solution set is compact with a nonzero total degree counting and is therefore non-empty. If $C(K)<1$, the solution set is compact but the total degree counting is $0$, and the solution set is sometimes empty and sometimes non-empty. (3) When $\frac{2}{n-2k}\le \beta < n-2k$, the solution set is compact, but the total degree counting is zero, and the solution set is sometimes empty and sometimes non-empty. (4) When $\beta < \frac{n-2k}{2}$, there exists $K$ for which there exists a blow-up sequence of solutions with unbounded energy. In this same range of $\beta$, there exists also some $K$ for which the solution set is empty.