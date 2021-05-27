Cancel
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart Schools Superintendent proposed major cuts to student transportation

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElkhart Community Schools is considering plans to cut about $2 million in transportation funds after the district’s spring multi-million dollar referendum failed. During this week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Thalheimer recommended cutting student field trips and education-related experiences unless they are a mandatory component of a program of study, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.

www.953mnc.com
