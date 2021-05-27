Elkhart Schools Superintendent proposed major cuts to student transportation
Elkhart Community Schools is considering plans to cut about $2 million in transportation funds after the district’s spring multi-million dollar referendum failed. During this week’s school board meeting, Superintendent Steve Thalheimer recommended cutting student field trips and education-related experiences unless they are a mandatory component of a program of study, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth.www.953mnc.com