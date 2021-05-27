newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Pierre could get new skate park yet this year

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new skate park is in the works in Pierre. Parks and Recreation director Tom Farnsworth says to build the outdoor pool the community asked for, the park board recommends moving the skate park to the east– but still in Griffin Park. Farnsworth says if all goes according to plan,...

drgnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Parks And Recreation#Griffin Park#Outdoor Pool#Bank Ramps#Jump Boxes#Quarter Pipes#Half Pipes#Concrete#Plan#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Pierre dog park starts to take shape

Thanks to a grant from the State of South Dakota, Pierre’s dog park is starting to take shape. Yesterday afternoon (May 13, 2021), a group of volunteers teamed up with city staff to plant a tree belt at the site of the future park on East Sully Avenue. “We had...
Sioux Falls, SDUnofficial Networks

South Dakota Ski Area Selling Red Chairs From Iconic Lift

There’s not a lot to Great Bear Ski Valley located in Sioux Falls, SD. The ski area offers under 200′ of vertical, but is a treasured place for South Dakotans looking to make the most out of long midwestern winters. The ski area is in the midst of replacing it’s...
Politicsdrgnews.com

South Dakota 4-H Launches Outdoor OWLS Program

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.
Stanley County, SDdrgnews.com

Stanley County graduation set for Sunday at noon

Stanley County High School Graduation will be held Sunday (May 23) at noon. Supt. Dan Hoey says they’re trying to make the ceremony as “normal” as possible for this year’s seniors. Hoey says they’re looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021. The Pierre TF Riggs High...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

City hopes volunteers inspire everyone to pick up litter

Pierre residents turned out in droves to keep their city clean, and officials hope the good example inspires others to pitch in. The city’s nearly month-long Go Green & Clean campaign wraps up on Saturday, and the effort is a return to normal after last year went on hiatus. City...
Missouri StateCapital Journal

Down by the Old Missouri

100 Years AgoThe heaviest rain of the season and one of the greatest in the history of Pierre started last evening about 7 o’clock and continued until about 2 o’clock this morning, during which time 2.4 inches of rain fell. While the rain was worth the proverbial “million dollars” to this section of the state there was considerable damage done through the flooding of basements, washing out of gardens and the flooding of Capitol Lake on which the state has been working for the past month or more. The rain fell in torrents at times. At about 10 o’clock water was coming down the streets leading from the hill section of the town knee deep. At the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Euclid the water was fully a foot and a half deep at that hour, creating a roaring torrent. Early in the evening, Capitol Lake was full of water, due to the fact that it was found impossible to open the flood gates. The steam shovel, which had been at work in the lakebed was completely covered with water early this morning with the exception of the very tip of the shovel crane. The biggest job is going to get the steam shovel out of the mud, which was yesterday practically dry ground.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Community Calendar

Volunteers needed at Feeding South Dakota, 20562 Grace Ave. Pack fresh and nonperishable food items in assembly-line fashion - spaced/divided into smaller groups in the warehouse for social distancing. Weekdays 9-noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact: Andrew Walz 605-494-3663. Through June 7. Pierre Summer Recreation program registration, online. This year: four...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

Pierre City holding contractor meeting this afternoon

The City of Pierre is hosting a contractor meeting today (Thurs.) at 3:30pm in the Dakota Room at River Cities Public Transit (East Dakota Avenue). Participants will meet Pierre’s new Building Official, receive updates on all city utilities, learn about changes to building and construction code and get updates on contractor licensing deadlines.