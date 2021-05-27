Massive military spending will not solve three greatest threats to our safety and security
Currently, the United States spends at least three quarters of a trillion dollars each year on the Pentagon. The U.S. spends more on militarism than the next 10 countries combined; six of whom are allies. This amount excludes other military related spending like nuclear weapons (DOE), Homeland Security, and many other expenditures. Some say the total U.S. military spending is as high as $1.25 trillion/year.www.camaspostrecord.com