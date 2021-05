In October 2019, permits were filed for a 20-story mixed-use building at 200 East 23rd Street. Real estate firm SMA Equities is at the helm of the project, which, at 233 feet high, comes in just under the area height limit of 235 feet. Renderings of the design by Hill West Architects depict near-full height windows, a 13th-story setback, private terraces for select units, a vegetated sidewalk canopy, and a green roof. The three-story building previously on the site has been demolished, and construction is underway on the new building.