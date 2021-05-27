Twitch's Prime Gaming Reveals June 2021 Selection

Over the weekend, Viking survival game Valheim crested to a concurrent player peak of over 360,000 players on Steam. While Steam and other game storefronts are inundated with survival titles to settle on from, starting from Minecraft (and its many assorted mods) to Ark to Terraria to Rust, the new early access title from Iron Gate AB is barging its way onto the scene. From a core list of features and mechanics, Valheim might not appear different in the least from many other survival titles. So what separates Valheim from any of the opposite survival titles out there? Here are a couple of key takeaways that help explain Valheim’s rise through the ranks on Twitch.