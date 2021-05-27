newsbreak-logo
FIFA

Twitch's Prime Gaming Reveals June 2021 Selection

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch has revealed all of the deals they will be offering to Prime Gaming members for June 2021, including all six free games. The list of free games you'll be getting this month include Batman – The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, Spitkiss and Mugsters. The company is also offering a few big deals as well as a ton of freebies to other titles throughout the month. You can check out their blog for the full list of content drops as we have details on the bigger reveals below.

