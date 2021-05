Police have arrested a landscaper after his 42-year-old supervisor was found dead on Wednesday, deliberately buried under brush and branches at a job site in San Rafael. David Nunez Sanchez, a Pittsburg father of three, didn’t come home after working at a landscaping job at an apartment complex on North Ave. on Tuesday. The following day, a co-worker from Sanchez’s Concord-based landscaping company worked for drove out to site and found his work truck, locked and sitting in the same place he parked it, police said.