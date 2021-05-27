Cancel
Agriculture

Here’s the near-term outlook for livestock prices

beef2live.com
 13 days ago

The volatility being seen across commodity markets is also being found within the livestock sector. The whipsaw price action of increased volatility escapes no one, with dramatic daily trading ranges rattling nerves. The dairy complex was no exception to the recent commodity sell off with prices dropping $2.00 off recent...

beef2live.com
#Livestock#Futures Contracts#Futures Trading#Options Trading#Price Action#Market Prices#Global Commodity Prices#Commodity Markets#Outlook#Market Volatility#African#Packers#Cattle On Feed#Usmca#Sp Risk Services Llc#Tfm#Usda#Stewart Peterson Inc#Cftc#Cash Prices
StocksBusiness Insider

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Gains

U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue Breakout

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we have broken above the $70 level. That of course is a very bullish sign and I think it is only a matter of time before we go to the upside. With this being the case, I think it is only a matter of time before we would see a continuation of the move to the upside. With this, I am looking to buy dips, especially if we drop down towards the $67.50 level. If we were to break down below the $67.50 level, then we could take a look at the 50 day EMA underneath, which is basically supporting the $65 level. Nonetheless, we are in an uptrend and that has without a doubt the most weighting to this market.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Hits Cycle High on Rising Investment and Physical Demand

OILUKAUG21 – Brent Crude Oil (August) OILUSJUL21 – WTI Crude Oil (July) Commodities of most colors continue higher on a combination of expectations for a post-pandemic growth sprint triggering supply bottlenecks, green transformation focus, weather worries, and increased investment demand from speculators and investors enjoying the current momentum while seeking a hedge against the risk of accelerating inflation.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hover near highs as bond yields dip

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - World stocks hovered near record highs and U.S. bond yields fell on Wednesday as some of U.S. President Joe Biden’s stimulus efforts appeared to be on the rocks, boosting the appeal of technology stocks as future inflation pressures ease. A little noticed ruling by...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Front-month hogs hit highest prices since July 2014

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures ended mixed on Wednesday, with the thinly traded front-month contract rising to a seven-year high as strong domestic demand continues to underpin prices even as export prospects wane, traders said. The most-active hog futures contract eased on profit-taking...
Businessagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Awaits Data

The cotton market is markedly higher Wednesday morning as traders are anticipating supportive news for Thursday’s handful of reports. Initially USDA will issue its weekly export sales report and traders will also see the latest CPI (inflation data). Current season sales are running ahead of USDA’s target, so it’s hoped...
Economyagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Lower as Traders Hesitate

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is down 9 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 15 cents and July KC wheat is down 8 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are a little lower, similar to European markets with U.S. consumer prices expecting attention Thursday morning. In overnight news, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported consumer prices up 1.3% in May from a year ago.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Sharply Higher Ahead of Data

The cotton market hurdled key resistance Wednesday as traders anticipated decent sales numbers Thursday and positive supply-demand calculations. Additionally, there is an ongoing massive rain event pounding the U.S. Delta. To the latter, there have been reports of widespread flooding of cotton fields and municipalities. December cotton posted its second highest close for the history of the contract.
Marketskitco.com

Slight price gains for gold, silver in summertime trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are holding mild gains in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday. A...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare gains as EIA reports a drop in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles climb

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended June 4. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts had forecast a decline of 4.1 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply gains of 1 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early gains after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $70.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $70.32 before the supply data.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply. Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade. "U.S. weather continues to be the major focus," said Tobin Gorey, director...
Trafficdtnpf.com

WTI Tops $70 as EIA Lifts Price Outlook, OECD Oil Demand

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Tuesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) boosted its 2021 price outlook for U.S. and international crude benchmarks, reflecting an accelerated pace of fuel consumption in countries that are part of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Also, OPEC+'s gradual easing in production quotas leaves intact a global destocking pattern through the end of 2021.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

NYMEX WTI settles above $70/b on robust US demand outlook

Crude futures pushed to multiyear highs June 8, with front-month NYMEX WTI settling above $70/b on the back of strengthened US energy demand outlooks and signs of continued OPEC+ supply discipline. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX July WTI settled up 82 cents...
Stocksgranthshala.com

US stocks trending lower as investors await May consumer prices report

US equity futures are trading lower hours before Tuesday’s opening bell, continuing Monday’s decline after the stock closed near record levels last week. Investors will get another glimpse of the impact of inflation on Thursday with the US Department of Labor’s consumer price report for May. As the economy recovers, prices for everything from food to clothing and housing are rising.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower amid softening Chinese demand cues

0305 GMT: Crude oil futures dipped during mid-morning Asian trade June 8, amid softening demand cues from independent Chinese refineries, even as strong demand indicators from the West and slow progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, which could lift sanctions on Iranian crude, continue to support sentiment. Not registered?. Receive daily...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Takes Shape Ahead of US CPI

The price of gold extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain under pressure, but the technical outlook is clouded with mixed signals as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back from overbought territory to display a textbook sell signal. Gold Price...
Stocksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ICI rises 1.6% as jabs boost investor sentiment

Jun. 8—The Investor Confidence Index (ICI) for stocks in the next three months rose by 1.6% from the previous month and remains in the bullish zone as investors expect the Covid-19 vaccination programme to ease the pandemic situation. The upcoming nationwide vaccination drive is the main factor amping up investor...
Trafficnaturalgasintel.com

Brent Oil Prices to Decline into 2022 as Global Production Escalates, Says EIA

Brent prices are forecast to average $68/bbl in 3Q2021 before production worldwide begins to escalate, sending the average price down to around $60/bbl in 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Tuesday. In the Short-Term Energy Outlook, researchers noted that Brent averaged $68/bbl in May, a 25% uptick from January.