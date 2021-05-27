Here’s the near-term outlook for livestock prices

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as we have broken above the $70 level. That of course is a very bullish sign and I think it is only a matter of time before we go to the upside. With this being the case, I think it is only a matter of time before we would see a continuation of the move to the upside. With this, I am looking to buy dips, especially if we drop down towards the $67.50 level. If we were to break down below the $67.50 level, then we could take a look at the 50 day EMA underneath, which is basically supporting the $65 level. Nonetheless, we are in an uptrend and that has without a doubt the most weighting to this market.