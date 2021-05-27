How to watch today's Dying Light 2 update stream

Wondering how to watch the Dying Light 2 update stream happening today? We can't blame you - it's the first proper update from Techland in almost two years. The studio has only recently started even talking about Dying Light 2 again, but now we're just hours away from an actual... well, something. We're not sure if it's a new cinematic or gameplay trailer, a release date, or something else entirely, but we know something substantial related to Dying Light 2 is happening today. We know because we received a package with some cryptic materials pointing to an event today. Anyway, on to the stream and where/when to watch it: