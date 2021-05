Thank you to all who made the Club 55’s first rummage sale a success. Thanks to those who donated, sorted, priced, set up, cleaned up and shopped to help us reach our goal to match the $500 Grant from Catholic Financial Life. We are happy to report that with the matching grant we made just over $2,000 for our senior center. I regret not getting a picture of the donations as they overwhelmed our room and was so telling of the generosity of those who took time to bring their donations to RLAC. Yes, it takes a village.