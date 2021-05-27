Passersby alert homeowners to fire before residence destroyed

An early morning fire resulted in a total loss at 1512 Bradley Road. Firefighters from Russiaville put out the flames Thursday with help from fire departments from Harrison Township, Taylor Township, Galveston and emergency management officials. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Firefighters say people driving by a burning house early Thursday morning alerted the homeowners, who were still inside and able to escape, before the blaze totally engulfed the residence.

Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Landon Bartley said the passersby noticed the fire on the exterior of the rear of the house, located at 1512 Bradley Road, at around 1:30 a.m.

He said they stopped and banged on the door until the homeowners answered and told them about the fire. The homeowners were then able to save their pets and get their vehicles out of the garage before the fire quickly spread to the attic and then throughout the residence.

According to a GoFundMe page, the owners of the home are Dave and Sherri Galloway, both of whom are retired law enforcement officers. Their pets are two basset hounds named Lilly and Molly, according to the page.

Bartley said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 1:42 a.m. He said it took around 45 minutes to contain the blaze, and the scene was cleared at around 3:45 a.m.

Bartley said the house is a total loss, but thanks to the passersby, no injuries were reported.

“They’re good Samaritans” he said. “It’s good to know there are people still around like that, otherwise things could have ended much worse.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Other agencies on scene were the fire departments from Harrison Township, Taylor Township, Galveston and emergency management officials.

The GoFund Me page had raised over half of its $15,000 goal by Thursday afternoon.