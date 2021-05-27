Hillside Medical Clinic #15

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAndrew from Hill Side Medical shared a special offer. Call (615) 576-5000 or log on to www.HillSideMedicalClinic.com now for a free exam, blood flow ultrasound, and a special gift - a $400 value FREE.

CharitiesClayton County Register

Auxiliary of Veterans Memorial Hospital donates to the VMH Medical Clinic ...

The Auxiliary of Veterans Memorial Hospital (VMH) made a very generous $10,000 contribution to the new Medical Clinic last week, bringing the total raised to over $450,000. Members of the Auxiliary of VMH are pictured above, left to right, front row, Donnalee Osland, Auxiliary Treasurer; Lillian Larson, Helen Knuppe, Jane Butler, and Meg Schaller and back row, is Bev Larson-Needham, Auxiliary President, presenting the check to Liz Hoins, Executive Assistant, and Laura Baxter, RN, Clinic Director. Also pictured is Sue Blagsvedt and Nona Sawyer, both Auxiliary and Foundation Directors, and Ann Roed, Auxiliary Secretary. The new clinic opened last week with all appointments completely full for the entire week. The clinic schedulers do reserve a few spots each day for those with an acute illness or issue that needs medical attention the same day, but also take appointments for months in advance as well. Those interested in setting an appointment with one of the clinic providers are invited to call the new clinic phone number at 563-568-5530 to schedule. Donations are still being accepted by the Veterans Memorial Health Care Foundation. All gifts to the Foundation are tax deductible. Anyone with any questions about the campaign or Foundation is invited to call the hospital at 563-568-3411. Submitted photo.
Multnomah County, ORKATU.com

Multnomah Medical Clinic Treats Erectile Dysfunction

It's a condition that affects many men, yet most either suffer in silence or treat only the symptoms. Brent Jaffee with Multnomah Medical Clinic joined us to talk about erectile dysfunction (ED) and how they offer patients the latest one of the most comprehensive and effective treatments in the country: Acoustic Wave Therapy. The needle free, surgery free and drug free treatment, is noninvasive and treats the root cause of ED, not just the symptoms.
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Cleveland Clinic

Leading U.S. Hospitals team up to raise awareness for the COVID 19 Vaccine. We talk to Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Linda Bradley.
Wailuku, HIKITV.com

Imua Family Services, Minit Medical hold vaccine clinic in Wailuku

Imua Family Services and Minit Medical will be holding a Vaccine Clinic this Thursday in Wailuku. Children 12 years and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the lower lawn at Imua Discovery Garden, with a second follow-up shot on June 10. “The historic property in Wailuku is a...
Tillamook, ORtillamookheadlightherald.com

Rinehart Clinic donates medical exam equipment to support TBCC programs

The Rinehart Clinic in Wheeler recently donated a medical exam bed and infant scale to Tillamook Bay Community College to be used in their health care programs. Healthcare Program Coordinator Brooke Bennett said the goal with the new equipment is to better simulate an exam room for students. “If we...
Waynoka, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Specialty clinics being held at Share Medical Center

Two specialty clinics were held at Share Medical Center in the past week. Michael Scott Jackson, MD, held an obstetrics/gynecology clinic on May 26, and Andrea Partida, DO, will be at Share for an OB/GYN clinic next Wednesday. Both are with Integris Bass. In addition, on Thursday, May 27, William...
Moultrie, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Colquitt Regional shifts vaccines to medical clinics

May 24—MOULTRIE — Colquitt Regional Hospital recently announced that it will offer COVID-19 vaccines within its medical clinics in lieu of a drive-thru vaccine clinic. The hospital's last drive-thru clinic at Heritage Church was May 14. Vaccinations will continue to be offered, but patients will now receive them in their family medicine provider's office. An appointment is required and can be set up by calling their doctor's office.
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Hoskins Medical Center celebrates new pediatric clinic

It's almost a deja vu` situation for Dr. Barry Williams as he makes his return to London. "I'm treating patients who are the children of my former patients," Williams said. Williams previously practiced pediatric medicine with Lexington Clinic at their London location on West Fifth Street. But when that practice closed, he took his specialties elsewhere.
Strasburg, PALancaster Online

New medical clinic approved for Historic Drive in Strasburg

When: Council meeting, May 11. What happened: Borough Council unanimously approved plans for a 15,000-square-foot medical clinic to be built along Historic Drive beside Rutter’s convenience store. Why it’s important: The plan, filed by R.A.Stonerook LLC-Strasburg, will have one access point off Route 896. Borough Council’s approval means site work...
North Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

New medical clinic opening in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new medical clinic is looking to better serve North Charleston residents. The grand opening for Holy City Med, which will offer both urgent and primary care, is taking place Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The clinic, located at 5479 North Rhett Avenue,...
Windber, PAIndiana Gazette

IRMC enters clinical affiliation with Windber medical center

Indiana Regional Medical Center has established a tie to a major medical facility in the Johnstown metropolitan area. IRMC and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber announced a clinical affiliation agreement that will enable the two healthcare providers to coordinate patient care between the two organizations. "This is a clinical...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Recently opened One Love Longview Medical Clinic already expanding

A recently opened health clinic in Longview aimed at providing free care to those in need is already expanding services by adding two providers and opening more days of the week. One Love Longview opened the clinic to provide basic medical services, such as a general practitioner, for those who...