newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

They're Not Your Average Sliders

WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Katie Juban from Jasper's restaurant made Creole Party Rolls. Jasper's is located at 1918 West End Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information, or to make reservations, visit www.jaspers.restaurant.com or call (615) 327-4410. Jasper's Creole Party Rolls. (Makes 8 slider-sized sandwiches) For the red chili garlic butter:. 8 oz...

www.newschannel5.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Jasper, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sliders#Room Temperature#Food Drink#Lemon Juice#The Toast#Romaine Lettuce#Creole Party Rolls#Hawaiian#Duke#King#Sandwiches#Toast Buns#Seafood Salad#Garlic Butter#8oz Cooked Shrimp#Recipe#Chives#Black Pepper#Louisiana Crawfish Tails#Celery Leaf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.
Nashville, TNWTVF

Teaching Your Dog to NOT Jump

Katie gave tips on how to keep your dog from jumping up to greet you or guests. To see more online dog training videos go to www.coachfido.com. For information on how to get your pet professionally trained by a Nashville K-9 trainer, visit www.NashvilleK9.com or call (615)438-2602.
Nashville, TNBrewbound.com

Monday Night Brewing to Open Nashville Taproom Late 2021

NASHVILLE, TN – Monday Night Brewing (“MNB”) is poised to open its first Tennessee taproom in East Germantown later this year. The space is currently under construction within the historic Neuhoff District and will feature a diverse taplist, expansive outdoor spaces, and a distinctive food and beverage program. MNB’s taproom...
Tennessee StateOnlyInYourState

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one recommendation: Market Square. The historic location is great for history buffs and hungry tourists alike, and it’s a wonderful place to visit for seasonal fun or perhaps just for an easy afternoon spent wandering the shops.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Arnt plans another project inspired by France

If you were shocked by the transformation of the old Steak & Pizza into the Paris-in-Tennessee that is Once Upon a Time in France, you are not going to believe what’s in store at Overlord. The soon-to-open 60- to 70-seat neighborhood bar features what is becoming Melvil Arnt’s signature formula: French-inspired food, drink and aesthetics behind nondescript facades.
Davidson County, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Spring of New Beginnings

Spring is here, and new beginnings are just around the corner, with Jones communities popping up all around the Middle Tennessee area. If you’re in the market for a new house, the Jones Company is ready to accommodate your needs, with customizable homes starting in the $300,000 range. Welcome Home.
Davidson County, TNWSMV

Gaylord Opryland opens water park as Nashville COVID restrictions expire

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With Davidson County lifting its COVID-19-related restrictions this morning, Metro leaders are urging Nashvillians to safely go out and attend events. Big Joe on the Go is at his favorite place in Music City, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. This weekend, its popular SoundWaves indoor and outdoor water attractions are opening.