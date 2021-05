In another major rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, Universal Orlando announced that starting May 15, guests will no longer be required to wear masks while in outdoor areas. The announcement followed Orange County, Florida removing its own outdoor mask mandate because more than 50 percent of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the county change did not impact indoor mask mandates, and private businesses like Universal have been free to set their own COVID-19 rules since the pandemic began.