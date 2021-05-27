newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Touring the Ryman for Free

WTVF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMs. Cheap talked about how to be a tourist in your hometown and do it for free. The Ryman Auditorium Community Day for Tennessee residents is happening Sunday, May 30. The free self-guided tours are 9am-4pm. Show your Tennessee state ID at the Ryman box office for free admission. The Ryman is located at 116 Fifth Ave. N. Guests are invited to bring non-perishable food items as part of a community-wide food drive in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. For more details, go to www.ryman.com or call (615) 889-3060.

www.newschannel5.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryman Auditorium#Tours#Free Admission#Tennessee Residents#Drive#Non Perishable Food Items#Community#Box Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestyleArkansas Online

Story of PB to be shared in tour

Everyone is invited to celebrate May as Historic Preservation Month with a walking/driving tour in downtown Pine Bluff from noon to 4 p.m. on May 22. The “Downtown Alive Pine Bluff” tour will allow people to share a piece of the history of the downtown community, according to Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc.
Auburn, INEvening Star

Astral of Auburn offers tours

AUBURN — The 166-unit Astral of Auburn senior living complex opened its doors for “sneak peak” tours and a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The three-story building on S.R. 8 at the city’s west edge opened its 69 independent-living apartments at the end of March. Astral’s 65 assisted-living units and 32 memory-support...
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

on/walking tours

A sure sign that summer is on the way has arrived. Historic Milwaukee Inc. is re-starting its walking tours this week.
Lifestylemynbc5.com

Ausable River Association free guided tours start this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — The Ausable River Association is offering free guided river tours of local watersheds for the third year, with expanded programming after last year's high demand. The paddling, hiking and interpretive programming tours are now happening every weekend through mid-September. "The goal of these is to connect people...
LifestyleBham Now

Eat.Play.Ride Youth Tours

Let your kid party in style or enjoy the day on the Eat.Play.Ride Youth Tour. Children 10-18 years old will board the party bus to eat at 2 local restaurants, mini birthday cake and an hour at the Pixel Room Selfie Museum. This 4 hour experience is great for groups of 10 or more to celebrate a birthday or fun day out. They can bluetooth their favorite jams & make it a day to remember hanging out with Comedienne Joy!
MuseumsGloucester Daily Times

Letter: Enjoy a Dogtown tour

The Cape Ann Museum is offering one of the finest tours I have ever taken: Dogtown. In a 90-minute walking tour, with four docents, a small group traversed the two miles of beautiful forest to learn about the history of Dogtown. The history was fascinating, the explanations were incredibly interesting, and the knowledge was supported by photographs and explanations of how this treasure came to be a part of our community. If you want to learn about Dogtown, and take a 90-minute guided tour on the next five Sundays, call the Cape Ann Museum. It is an experience not to be missed by anyone living in and loving Cape Ann. Members and non-members alike will treasure the experience. All of the fee goes to support Cape Ann Museum. Experienced docents researched and will present little known facts that explain so much of this beloved landmark. I recommend it without reservation.
Lifestyleolympics.com

Guided tours for families

In the lead-up to the Games, bring your family along to learn about sports manga and its history and heroes. Driven by your interest and thanks to our activity leaders, the temporary Sport X Manga exhibition will teach you all you need to know. Practical information:. - Times: 3 to...
Selinsgrove, PAMilton Daily Standard

Historic school to open for tours

SELINSGROVE — The Herman School, located at 3015 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, June 6 through Sept. 5. The one-room schoolhouse has stood in Snyder County for 179 years. Diseased and dead trees on the property were cut down and new...
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Earle part of Israel tour

Diane Earle, Kentucky Wesleyan College’s professor emeritus of music, is inviting community members to join her on a tour of Israel in March 2022. Participants will fly from Nashville to Tel Aviv. The trip’s dates are from March 19-26. The tour will start in Bethlehem and trace Jesus’ life. It...
Nashville, TNwilsonpost.com

Ms. Cheap pick: Tennesseans can tour the Ryman, pose on stage for free Sunday

If you have ever dreamed of stepping onto the famed Ryman Auditorium stage and being photographed singing into the historic WSM microphone, Sunday may be your best chance. The Ryman, which is known as the “Mother Church of Country Music,” is hosting a Community Day on Sunday, May 30, with free self-guided tours for Tennessee residents. Plus there will be free live music and other activities on the plaza next to the Ryman throughout the day.
Enid, OKEnid News and Eagle

Garden tour fun, informative

After we’ve endured so many months of masks, lockdowns and limitations, Garfield County Master Gardeners invite everyone to take advantage of a great opportunity to get out in the fresh air, relax and enjoy the 2021 Garden Tour, Friday evening, June 4, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday morning, June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Park County, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Historical Society tour this June

Park County Historical Society will take a trip to the Rocky Mountain Land Library, located near Garo, Saturday, June 5. We’ll meet at McGraw Park in Bailey at 9:45 a.m. and carpool to Fairplay. In Fairplay, we’ll meet at South Park Recreation Center on CR 3 at U.S. 285. From there, we’ll drive Colorado 9 to the Rocky Mountain Land Library. The RMLL is a land-study center for the southern Rockies. We will also tour the townsite of Garo, a former stop on the Denver South Park and Pacfic Railroad. Bring a lunch; we’ll eat at the ranch, and explore Garo’s after lunch. Come along and enjoy the first trip of 2021, with PCHS. Please bring a mask to wear while we’re indoors. www.parkcountyhistory.com or visit us on Facebook. Call 303-838-7740 for more information.
Ridgeland, MSJackson Free Press

Dogmud Tavern: The Photo Tour

Dogmud Tavern, a Ridgeland-based gaming bar and restaurant connected to local game developer Certifiable Studios that opened on April 1, 2021, allows guests to choose from the business’ vast collection of board or video games to play for free while they eat and drink. Menu items are christened with punny names that refer to the restaurant’s theme or to Certifiable properties. Art from the studio adorns the walls.
LifestylePosted by
WBKR

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.
Diseases & Treatmentsfox2detroit.com

Tour For A Cure

Over 45,000 people in Michigan are diagnosed with lupus yet many people don’t even know what it is. It's a major disease that's difficult to diagnose. Women are the most susceptible. Lupus has no known cause or cure. With more than 16,000 people diagnosed with lupus each year; one man felt it was his personal mission to raise awareness of this potentially deadly disease. This is his story.
Potsdam, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Potsdam lilac tour fundraiser

Owner Cliff Westerling gives one of a dozen tours at Moore’s Hill Lilacs, Finnegan Road, Potsdam, this week. Over 100 people attended the lilac tours. The event raised $730 for the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Guild. Photo submitted by Rui Li, one of the attendees.
Quincy, ILPosted by
Y101

Walking Tours Designed For Foodies

Well, I have found the one walking tour I will do, a drink and food tour through Quincy to discover some new eats and drinks. has put together a walking tour that not only gives you a great overview of Quincy, but you get the eat & drink your way through the tour. The Flavor Foodie Tours (which have been around before, but are now coming back) return June 19 through September 25. Experience five locally-owned eateries who each will prepare seasonal dishes & drinks on Saturdays from 10 am to 1 pm. The cost is $45 per person and so worth every penny.