Touring the Ryman for Free

The Cape Ann Museum is offering one of the finest tours I have ever taken: Dogtown. In a 90-minute walking tour, with four docents, a small group traversed the two miles of beautiful forest to learn about the history of Dogtown. The history was fascinating, the explanations were incredibly interesting, and the knowledge was supported by photographs and explanations of how this treasure came to be a part of our community. If you want to learn about Dogtown, and take a 90-minute guided tour on the next five Sundays, call the Cape Ann Museum. It is an experience not to be missed by anyone living in and loving Cape Ann. Members and non-members alike will treasure the experience. All of the fee goes to support Cape Ann Museum. Experienced docents researched and will present little known facts that explain so much of this beloved landmark. I recommend it without reservation.