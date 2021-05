JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County investigators are seeking answers in a decades old cold case, hoping to find out what happened to Kimberly Sue Turner. It’s been 27 years since anyone last saw or heard from Kimberly Turner. She was last seen in the area of McClelland and Tucker roads in the Latimer community on September 28, 1993. Investigators say that’s when Turner was seen walking from a local convenience store, after picking up a pack of cigarettes.