newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Seven takeaways from Cuyahoga Falls mayor's State of the City address

mytownneo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUYAHOGA FALLS — Though 2020 was particularly challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's leader said he felt there were many notable accomplishments. That was one of the primary messages of Mayor Don Walters' State of the City address, which was delivered through a virtual platform. The city's leader recorded his speech and it first aired during the Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce's monthly lunch meeting on May 19.

www.mytownneo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The City Address#Parks And Recreation#Infrastructure#Exercise#City Leaders#City Police#City Staff#Department Of Commerce#Ems#Parks Department#Mobile Rec#Downtown Cuyahoga Falls#Mayor Don Walters#Community Leaders#Portage Trail#Wyoga Lake Road#School Staff#Fire Departments#Street Improvements#Stormwater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 weekly advisory:

AKRON, Ohio – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Summit County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. NEW IMPACTS – The following ramp closures will occur NIGHTLY between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for pavement repairs:. Monday evening, May 17 and Tuesday evening, May...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Akron rescinds its COVID-19 public mask mandate

You now may show your full face in public in Akron, though those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are cautioned to be wary. City Council on Monday voted to rescind an ordinance that has required all people in public places to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

County Council hosts annexation hearing

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Attorneys and residents from the Briarwood Estates development in Richfield Township spoke before Summit County Council on the proposed annexation of 119 acres from Richfield Township to Richfield Village during a lengthy public hearing at the May 10 Summit County Council meeting. Attorney Sheldon Burns, representing Richfield...
Cuyahoga Falls, OHAkron Leader Publications

Council fills Planning Commission seat

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Last year during the November General Elections, Cuyahoga Falls voters authorized increasing public participation on the Planning Commission, increasing the number of seats to seven. Cuyahoga Falls City Council followed up on this at the May 10 Council meeting, approving the mayor’s appointment of Alicia Harris as the commission’s newest member.
Peninsula, OHAkron Leader Publications

Council learns about Akron-Peninsula road fix

PENINSULA — Peninsula Village Council heard at its May 10 meeting about a successful grant application to fund repairing Akron-Peninsula Road. The portion of the road between Truxell Road and the entrance to the former Brandywine Golf Course has been closed since November due to a slope failure caused by erosion, which could result in asphalt pavement sliding into the Cuyahoga River, according to village officials.
Summit County, OHCanton Repository

Green City Council approves emergency HVAC repairs at Fire Station 2

KEY ACTION: Approved a $17,302 contract with Gardiner Service Co. to install two new heating and air conditioning systems at Fire Station 2. DISCUSSION: Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that two of the three HVAC systems at the fire station have failed, leading to having no heat or air conditioning in the portions of the building occupied by fire department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office personnel. The legislation stated that “given that the age and condition of the HVAC units makes it cost prohibitive to make repairs to the failed units.” The replacement cost is being paid out of the general fund.
New Franklin, OHcityofgreen.org

South Summit Council of Government Begins Operation

South Summit Council of Government Begins Operation Today. Summit County, Ohio, May 7, 2021- The South Summit Council of Governments (SSCOG), formed from an agreement between the cities of Green and New Franklin to oversee a combined Dispatch Center, officially begins service today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Staffed by 13...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit County joins national group, gets grant to focus on racial inequities, poverty

Summit County is receiving a $125,000 grant and joining a national group to focus on racial and ethnic inequities and poverty. The county is one of eight entities selected to join the new Upward Mobility Cohort through the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization. Through the group, the county will work to reduce racial and ethnic inequities and support upward mobility from poverty.
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Relay For Life of Summit County starts new path this year

The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is following a new path in Summit County and will offer a virtual and drive-thru event next month. The committees for the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson Relay For Life events have joined forces to host one event in a collaboration that will continue for the foreseeable future.
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Northfield Center seeks to abate nuisances at residence

NORTHFIELD CENTER – The township is enlisting the help of the Summit County prosecutor’s office to get zoning violations resolved at a residence at Pleasantview and Skylane drives. A resolution was adopted at the trustees’ May 3 meeting to get the prosecutor’s office involved in an attempt to abate several...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 39% of people fully vaccinated

Some 39% of people living in Summit County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

No Summit County resident seeks 11th congressional district seat after former state rep from Bath bows out

Summit County will have to wait at least two more years for a local resident to represent the county in Congress. With former state Rep. Bryan Flannery dropping out of the special election for the 11th congressional district, the packed field of 10 Democrats and two Republicans are now all from Cuyahoga County. Three other Democrats filed candidate petitions late Wednesday. Their signatures have yet to be validated.