Seven takeaways from Cuyahoga Falls mayor's State of the City address

KEY ACTION: Approved a $17,302 contract with Gardiner Service Co. to install two new heating and air conditioning systems at Fire Station 2. DISCUSSION: Councilwoman Barbara Babbitt explained that two of the three HVAC systems at the fire station have failed, leading to having no heat or air conditioning in the portions of the building occupied by fire department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office personnel. The legislation stated that “given that the age and condition of the HVAC units makes it cost prohibitive to make repairs to the failed units.” The replacement cost is being paid out of the general fund.