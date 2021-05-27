Seven takeaways from Cuyahoga Falls mayor's State of the City address
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Though 2020 was particularly challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's leader said he felt there were many notable accomplishments. That was one of the primary messages of Mayor Don Walters' State of the City address, which was delivered through a virtual platform. The city's leader recorded his speech and it first aired during the Cuyahoga Falls Chamber of Commerce's monthly lunch meeting on May 19.www.mytownneo.com