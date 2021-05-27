Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Jonathan Mensah: Columbus Crew and Ghana defender determined to play on

By Prince Narkortu Teye
goal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Udinese and Granada centre-back talks about retirement as he nears his 31st birthday. Ghana international Jonathan Mensah believes he is in top shape to continue playing despite hitting the wrong side of 30. The Columbus Crew captain, who turns 31 in July, has just begun a new campaign...

www.goal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Mensah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#National Football League#Club Football#League Football#The Black And Yellow#Citi Sports#The Columbus Crew#Udinese#Granada#International Football#Nations Tournament#Club Level#Yellow#March#God#Tournaments#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
NFL
Country
Egypt
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStonyspicks.com

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Toronto FC vs Columbus Crew 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Toronto FC (0-2-1) have made a poor start in the 2021 MLS season, having not yet recorded a single win. In their last match they were hosted by the New York Red Bulls, where they eventually lost by 2-0. The Red Bulls were much better in both halves, scoring a goal in each, while allowing Toronto to take just a single shot on target. Prior to that, Toronto FC had lost both matches against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals and were eliminated from the competition. Toronto have played a total of 7 matches in all competitions so far in the season, winning just 1 (1 win, 4 losses, 2 draws). They conceded 2 or more goals in all 3 MLS matches so far, and have not kept a single clean sheet.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. Toronto FC

This Major League Soccer season continues for the Columbus Crew (Columbus SC?) for a midweek match against Toronto FC. The Black & Gold haven’t won the Trillium Cup since 2018 with TFC taking the last two editions of the rivalry game. With Wednesday night’s match taking place in Orlando, this is the fourth straight Trillium Cup game in a different location with the last three editions taking place in Hartford, Toronto and Columbus.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

STARTING XI | Tonight's lineup against the New England Revolution

The two sides did not meet during the 2020 regular season, and last met twice during the 2019 regular season. In the first meeting, Columbus SC traveled to Foxborough, Massachusetts on March 9. Forward Gyasi Zardes scored twice and goalkeeper Zack Steffen stopped a Diego Fagundez penalty kick as The Crew took a 2-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. Columbus SC then hosted the Revolution on April 6 at Historic Crew Stadium. Defender Josh Williams scored the lone goal in the 42nd minute in a 1-0 victory for the Black & Gold.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. New England Revolution

Sunday night football on ESPN2 for the Columbus Crew. For the first time in two years, the Crew is in Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the New England Revolution in an MLS regular season contest. The two sides last met in the 2020 Eastern Conference Final in Columbus where the Black & Gold defeated the Revs 1-0 to win the club’s third conference title. This time, the match signals the end of Columbus’ toughest stretch of the season.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

Columbus Crew sends forward Miguel Berry on loan to San Diego Loyal SC

COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew today announced that it has loaned forward Miguel Berry to San Diego Loyal SC of the United Soccer League Championship for the 2021 season. The Crew retains the right to recall the player during the loan. “We believe that while on-loan Miguel will get the crucial...
UEFAcolumbuscrew.com

Columbus Crew announces five international call-ups

COLUMBUS – Columbus Crew today announced that five Black & Gold players have received an international call-up from their respective national teams: Luis Diaz (Costa Rica), Derrick Etienne Jr. (Haiti), Liam Fraser (Canada), Alex Matan (Romania) and Eloy Room (Curacao). Diaz is set to join the Costa Rica National Team...
MLSlastwordonsports.com

Toronto FC wins Trillium Cup in 2-1 loss against Columbus Crew SC

Toronto FC wins the Trillium Cup against defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew SC. However, Toronto’s defensive woes and a bad start to the game led to their second-straight loss in MLS play. As a result, Columbus took a two-goal lead at the end of the first half. It was enough for Columbus as they ended up taking the 2-1 victory over Toronto at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
Premier Leaguelivesoccertv.com

Ghana - Ghana Premier League

Fixtures / Results / TV Schedules / Live Stream Listings. 16 Liberty Professionals 27 7 8 12 23 33 -10 29 WLDLD. Champions League (Group Stage) Ghanasoccernet.com (15 hours ago) Goal.com (4 weeks ago) Ghanasoccernet.com (1 day ago) Ghanasoccernet.com (2 weeks ago) About Ghana Premier League. The Ghana Premier League...
MLSColumbus Dispatch

One last game with key players out, Columbus Crew can enter break above .500 with win

The first win outside of Columbus since July gave the Crew a breakthrough. Attacking midfielder Lucas Zelarayan’s heroics, which earned him Major League Soccer player of the week honors, not only snatched a victory from one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference in New York City FC, but also positioned the Crew to enter a three-week break with one of the better records for a reigning MLS Cup champion through the first seven games of the season.