Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Filled With Great Finds

By Rachel Epstein
Marie Claire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice a year, Nordstrom hosts *Ziwe voice* an iconic sale where thousands of fashion, beauty, and home items are discounted at insane prices (we're talking up to 50 percent off). Since we're starting to get dressed again, most of us could use a few new pieces for our official reentrance into society and, of course, the home we plan to run back to after 30 minutes of social interaction. Ahead, the items from the sale worth adding to your cart for work, the bar, the park, and everywhere in between before the sale ends on June 6.

www.marieclaire.com
