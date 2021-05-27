2021 Final Four Opening Press Conference

"Good evening everybody. It’s always a pleasure and I feel honored to be once again here at the final stage of a great organization, Euroleague Basketball. Regarding this season, it was challenging. It was challenging for all of us due to the pandemic, restrictions, injuries and everything. But as I said to my players, when you make it happen, you will always remember with fondness those memories when you shared the hardship. We shared a lot of hardship this year. When you know that you have people on your left side and on your right side that can help you go through the hardship, that makes you come closer and become a real team. And this is what we enjoy. I think fans also enjoyed this: watching team basketball and very competitive basketball in the EuroLeague."