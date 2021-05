Konami announced details today for Super Bomberman R Online as it will be released on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will officially drop on May 27th, bringing all of the action that Google Stadia players have been enjoying to all three platforms as a free-to-play game, along with some exclusives like the Metal Gear Solid veteran costume. Along with these releases, they will also be introducing new in-game seasons across the board. Each season will last three months and bring new items, cosmetics, and a new Bomber hero. You can read more about it below.