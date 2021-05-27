Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

North Dakota Mother-Son Team Compete for $100,000 on New Fox TV Show

By Kori B
Posted by 
96-5 The Fox
96-5 The Fox
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you like cooking and crime, Fox has a new TV show for you. "Crime Scene Kitchen" debuted on Wednesday (May 26), and the series will feature a North Dakota mom and son duo. Fox's "Crime Scene Kitchen" will feature a mother-son cooking duo from North Dakota. Jamestown Sun reports...

965thefox.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
96-5 The Fox

96-5 The Fox

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Fox plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thefox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Mchale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#The New Show#Fox Tv#Fox Television#Fox Lake#Fun Home#The Jamestown Sun#Comedy#Feature#Devils Lake Natives#Home Cooks#Cooking#Mystery#Dirty Dishes#Crime Scene Kitchen#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
PoliticsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

What’s The Best Part About Living In BisMan?

Where do I begin? There are so many things to see and do living here in Bismarck. I realize that most people don't usually go and see such cool places like the North Dakota Heritage Center or the Dakota Zoo unless they have family or friends visiting. That's just how it goes - we get caught up in work and some of us (me for instance) have a routine we are so used to. Shop at the same store, do the usual weekend things like sleeping in or grilling up some food in your backyard. When the days seem like forever, and the sun flexes its muscles (90 to 100 degrees), there is nothing more relaxing than taking advantage of Lake Sakakawea - sitting on a pontoon all day, then catching a Bismarck Larks baseball game. How perfect of a summer day does that sound? Do you want to get a taste of history? Take the whole family camping just a short 8.8 miles from Mandan. This is the oldest state park in North Dakota - take a hike through all the trails - be a part of it all.
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

B.J. Thomas, ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ Singer, Dead at 78

Grammy-winning pop, country and gospel singer B.J. Thomas has died at age 78 following a bout with lung cancer. He died earlier today at his home in Arlington, Texas. Thomas, best known for hits like “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling,” announced in March that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. “I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends and fans,” he said in a statement at the time.
Tuttle, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Is Tuttle ND Hosting the Best Concert of the Summer?

The lineup says- maybe so! That is, if you like your music "old-timey". The night is titled A Unique Evening of North Dakota Music. It promises to bring the sound of the prairies up on the stage for one magical night. Over the years, I've been fortunate enough to hear some of these artists perform and on Thursday June 10th they'll be on the same stage and perhaps even sharing the stage throughout the course of evening. Here are the artist's to be featured on this unique evening...
MoviesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

10 Movies That WIll Make BisMan Shed Tears (GALLERY)

Well here is a modest list of ten movies that I would bet my left shoe you WILL shed a tear at any moment. My favorites are on here - One or two of them will cause other people to poke fun of you (if they know you watched it). Macho men can plead the 5th, and deny ever taking the time to CRY during THE NOTEBOOK. A normal bit of warning, however, you will see a scene or two that will recreate an event in your life that you have experienced REAL PAIN - So prepare yourself fully before engaging in any of these classic movies.
LifestylePosted by
96-5 The Fox

Group of Women Explore North Dakota to Find the State’s Hidden Beauty

An adventurous woman named Sarah Jessen told KX News that, when she moved from Montana to North Dakota, she wanted to hike and explore, but she really had to seek out that kind of adventure here. So, Sarah found some fellow female outdoor loversin a group called Hiker Babes. According to KX News, the North Dakota chapter has made some cool discoveries "like ice caves south of Watford city or the only registered waterfall in North Dakota."
MoviesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Sam Raimi Is Producing a New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie

The Evil Dead rise again. For the fifth time, an Evil Dead movie is in the works. This one is titled Evil Dead Rise and will premiere on HBO Max in the future. Series’ creator Sam Raimi will produce the film, along with his longtime partner Robert Tapert and the franchise’s original star, Bruce Campbell. Lee Cronin is directing the film, which will supposedly reset the saga from a remote cabin in the woods to an urban locale.
Mandan, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

North Dakotans Finding Their “Happy Place” Once Again.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Get a Pinterest Perfect North Dakota Farm Life Experience at AirBNB

According to KX News, there is a unique 40-acre AirBNB called Apple Creek Farm just south of Bismarck. The AirBNB's owner, ReNay Zundel, told KX News that her passion project, which gives guests a taste of North Dakota farm life, has been completed with the help of a friend and Pinterest pictures. Get the full story about the Apple Creek Farm AirBNB here.
MoviesPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Dwayne Johnson Reveals First Tease of Black Adam Costume

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shared a photo from DC’s upcoming Black Adam movie. However, a lot of his character is still shrouded in mystery. Johnson posted the picture on his Instagram, which depicts him in a dark cloak that covers his face and body. “If you know the comic...
MusicPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Watch Sammy Hagar Sing ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ With Afghan Girls

Sammy Hagar is seen singing with young Afghan musicians in a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic “Fly Like an Eagle.”. The song features the former Van Halen frontman with an all-star band of Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger, guitarist Todd Shea, keyboardist Rami Jaffee, bassist Nathan East and drummer Kris Myers. It’s dedicated to the memory of at least 90 schoolgirls murdered by a suicide bomber in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier this month.
AnimalsPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Birding: North Dakota’s Most Stunning Ducks (GALLERY-PHOTOS)

Birding has become a big thing. According to an article in Chirp, birdwatching has become one of the most popular hobbies in the United States. Millions of people are birdwatchers across the globe. Some may see it as dull or boring, others will fly halfway around the world just to get a glimpse of a King Eider duck.
SciencePosted by
96-5 The Fox

Hey North Dakota, Do Tick’s Flushed Down The Toilet Die?

Well, it finally happened. I was dozing off last night, just about to fall asleep, when I felt something crawling on my back. Nothing makes you jump out of bed quicker, except maybe a calf cramp (I love those too). As I flipped on the light switch, my worst fear was confirmed. I had a wood tick on my backside. The first of the season. As I grabbed the little creature from hell, I used my nails to bust off his head and flushed him down the toilet.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Experience North Dakota’s Largest Lake With A Trip To Graham Island, Accessible Via A Single Road

What better way to spend a beautiful day than lounging on an island beach? You may be wondering how on earth that’s possible in the most landlocked place on the North American continent. Yes, really – North Dakota has the geographical center of the entire continent, you literally can’t get further from the coast than here. However, that isn’t stopping one beautiful spot from being the perfect destination on a sunny day. This island in North Dakota is only accessible via one road, and it’s ideal for an in-state vacation.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
96-5 The Fox

Get Ready for Bike Night 2021!

Are you ready for Bike Night 2021 at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews?. If you are looking for some mid-week summertime fun, you do not want to miss the 8th Annual Bike Night at Sickie's Garage Burgers & Brews in Bismarck! 96-5 The Fox and US 103-3 are excited to party with you every Wednesday. Stop out to Sickie's Garage to see the best bikes, drink beer, and win prizes all summer long!