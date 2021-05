The Madrid city has been the scene this Wednesday of a demonstration of Colombian citizens protesting the latest events in the South American country, where there are already more than 20 dead, 87 missing and 800 injured in the mobilizations against the tax reform that the Government of Ivan Duque he had raised and which he withdrew shortly after in the face of discontent. This reversal did not cool the spirits of the citizens, whose protests have evolved into criticism against the ways of the Police, which they accuse of being more violent than necessary against the protesters.