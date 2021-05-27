newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Blue Miracle’ Review: A Real-Life Underdog Triumph Becomes a Wholesomely Hokey Family Film

By Guy Lodge
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Many a chef will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says otherwise. Based on the true, headline-making story of an amateur Mexican team who won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s likable family film misses nary a cornball trick in Hollywood’s underdog-drama playbook, and just about pulls it off.

variety.com
Variety

Variety

24K+
Followers
32K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Quintana
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
Dennis Quaid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#Family Film#Film Star#Hollywood#Jimmy Star#Who Is Fancy#Shades Of Blue#Blue Miracle#Mexican#Cabo#Mayans#Casa Hogar#Bisbee#Disney#Christian Latino#Blue Miracle#Triumph#Climactic Angling Moments#Troubled Mexican Boys#Star Jimmy Gonzales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswideopencountry.com

Hallmark Star Brant Daugherty Made His Own TV Christmas Movie WIth His Wife

The Hallmark Channel has so many familiar faces we love seeing season after season, but we always get excited when they start bringing in new stars. Brant Daugherty is one of the newest faces to appear on the feel-good network and so far, we love him! He's got the classic movie star good looks, seems like a genuinely nice guy, and appears to be an actual family man at home which makes him perfect for Hallmark fans to root for.
MinoritiesWTOL-TV

Japanese American artist exposes real-life racist pickup lines in film

"Oriental," "Asiatic," "superior beauty," "quiet," and "expressionless." These are just some of the things strangers in bars have called second generation Japanese American filmmaker Kyoko Takenaka. Takenaka, a performer, creator and artist, recorded real-life audio recordings over the span of seven years of racist come-on’s men have blurted out to...
showbizjunkies.com

‘Blue Miracle’ Video: Delving Into the True Story Behind the Film

Writer/director Julio Quintana believes the story that’s the basis for Blue Miracle is so crazy that if it wasn’t true, you could never write a movie about it. The one-minute behind-the scenes featurette for the inspirational movie focuses on the true story of the fishing tournament that helped save Casa Hogar.
TV & VideosDecider

‘My Teacher, My Obsession’ Netflix Cast Guide: Who’s Who In The Seductive Thriller

Ah, the classic illicit love story: the student-teacher romance. From Lolita to the “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” music video, we love a tale about forbidden love. A relatively new entry to the category is My Teacher, My Obsession on Netflix. The film does take pains to explain that there’s no under-age, statutory business going on, that our student, Kyla (Lucy Loken) is 18 years old when she develops an unhealthy obsession with the new teacher at her high school, Chris (played by Rusty Joiner).
Moviesutdailybeacon.com

‘Spiral’ review: Torturous detective story without an identity

Usually, “Saw” movies are torturous. But this movie is sort of an exception. “Spiral” is the latest film in the “Saw” franchise, acting as a spin-off within the same world. It is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who also directed the second, third and fourth “Saw” films. It is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger, both of whom wrote the 2017 “Jigsaw” film.
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: Army of the Dead

Is there currently a more divisive director than Zack Snyder? On one side there are the legions of fans and hashtag warriors for who he is a messianic figure of unsurpassed vision. Facing them, the hordes who find his overwrought, bombastic fantasies puerile and utterly vacuous, slowed down to interminable lengths by almost constant slow-motion.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Plan B’ Review: A Girls-Behaving-Badly Comedy With Two Star-Making Performances and a Scandalous Spirit

“Plan B” is a girls-behaving-badly all-night-long road-trip comedy that’s The film made me realize that almost every time a movie like this one comes along that has young women at the center of it, it’s been an independent film. In the randy teens + binge party = escalating trainwreck genre of high delinquent comedy, that’s a crucial distinction, because it means that the films bypass a certain mainstream blandification. “Plan B” will be released May 28 on Hulu, and it’s clear that the relevant executive note-givers did not see fit to demand that the movie lose certain jokes outrageous enough to hit viewers like a comic shock wave.
TV & Videosdailyresearchplot.com

Blue Miracle Netflix Released Trailer & All Other Details

Blue Miracle Updates: Based on a true story,”Blue miracle” is a heart warming film about the hardship that one must face in life in order to live life to the fullest. Blue miracle features the story about Casa Hogar which is a Mexican orphanage. The orphanage tries to survive economically after the orphanage gets hit with Hurricane Odile. Hurricane odile striked Mexico in 2014 and shook Mexico’s working class to it’s core.
MoviesMorning Sun

At The Movies: 'Cruella,' 'Quiet Place II,' 'Blue Miracle,' 'Plan B' ...

One of the Disney universe's greatest villains gets her origin story in "Cruella," with Emma Stone starring as the girl who becomes a black-and-white haired legend — and no friend of dalmations. Opening Friday, May 28, in theaters and via Disney+ Premier Access. Also Showing:. • "A Quiet Place Part...
Moviesimdb.com

‘In the Heights’ Film Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Stage Hit Becomes a Screen Celebration

In Broadway history, there have been only a handful of musicals that center on U.S. Latinos, and only a fraction of those shows were written by people from the communities they were portraying on stage. That’s part of the reason why Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” made waves when it opened on Broadway back in 2008 (after a successful Off Broadway run). More than a decade later, and after a slight pandemic delay, Jon M. Chu’s cinematic adaptation of Miranda’s first musical promises to make an even bigger splash with its celebration of family, love, and the idea of home.
Moviesthechristianbeat.org

Soundtrack For Netflix Film ‘Blue Miracle’ Out Now

In support of the new Netflix film Blue Miracle, Reach Records has released the official soundtrack to the inspirational family-film and it is available worldwide across all digital platforms. The soundtrack features 11 original Urbano Latino songs from Reach Records artists including Lecrae, GAWVI, WHATUPRG, 1K Phew and more. The...
Moviescrimereads.com

Thirty Years Later, Thelma & Louise’s Impact Is Stronger Than Ever

There’s a moment in the first half of Thelma & Louise—after Louise shoots and kills Thelma’s attempted rapist, but before the women fully commit to their eventual crime spree—when Thelma mentions the husband she left at home. “He is an asshole,” she casually explains to J.D., the charismatic young drifter...
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Dream Horse

The spring/early summer blockbuster season is more or less partially underway to some extent, pandemic style. With zombies and serial killers dominating, a small, feel-good sports drama is welcome counterprogramming. There are some sports—well, OK, basically all of them—that hold no interest for me in real life but always play well in the movies, and Dream Horse is the latest example of equestrian racing being toward the top of the list.
Movieswhats-on-netflix.com

Blue Miracle

In interviews with cast and crew, independent journalist Josh Shepherd examines how the brand new Netflix Original film Blue Miracle— elevates the inspirational true story genre with relatable characters and a hot reggaetón soundtrack. During...
Movieslaineygossip.com

Worst Chris in the dumbest movie

The Tomorrow War, and Lainey got hung up on whether or not the music sounds like “O Canada”. (She also threw in a barb that Americans wouldn’t recognize it because we don’t know “O Canada”, but come on, it’s not like we know all the words to “The Star Spangled Banner”, either.) Now, there is a full trailer for The Tomorrow War and, yeah, discussing what the trailer music sounds like is a good way to spend our time because holy hell, this movie looks DUMB. Pratt says things like, “I’m just trying to save my daughter. If I have to save the world to save her, then I’ll do it.” As a mission statement for a plot, it’s an A+ because you literally need no other words to describe this movie. But as a thing a real human being would say out loud? No. Also, Pratt is not without his onscreen talents, but saying clunker lines like this and making them sound passably plausible is not one of them. The worse the writing, the worse his acting, because he just cannot make lines like this land. Comparatively, Betty Gilpin makes “70% of draftees don’t come back” sound urgent, like a Real Problem For Real Humans. The takeaway is that Betty Gilpin should probably be the star of the movie.
Movies360aproko.com

Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Gonzales on Spreading Hope With Film ‘Blue Miracle’ After Difficult Year

Blue Miracle has the kind of plot that defies belief. It’s the kind of feel-good story that sounds too good to be real. In 2014, following the devastation of Hurricane Odile and mounting debt, a local orphanage in Cabo San Lucas was faced with the prospect of losing it all. But Casa Hogar, led by the ever resourceful Omar Venegas, hitched its fate on the unlikeliest of possibilities: winning the Bisbee’s Black & Blue Fishing Tournament.