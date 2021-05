A towering willow oak tree nicknamed “Broccolini” is the Wake Forest 2021 Tree of the Year. Located on the Brooks Street side of the Northern Wake Senior Center, 235 E. Holding Ave., the “majestic” tree was the runaway winner in this week’s voting. Of the nearly 400 votes cast, “Broccolini” received 141 votes, followed by a “beautiful” tulip magnolia along the 500 block of North College Street with 85 votes and a “magnificent” willow oak at Holding Park with 81 votes.