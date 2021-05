UPDATE: Javy Baez was originally in the lineup, but he’s been scratched with lower back tightness. The Cubs have one of their toughest pitching matchups of the season tonight, with Shane Bieber on the mound for Cleveland. He’s made seven starts already this season (all quality starts), with 77 strikeouts to just 15 walks in 48.1 IP. In fact, he’s struck out at least 8 batters in 19 straight starts dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season. That’d be a fun streak to break, eh?