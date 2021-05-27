Opening Press Conference welcome speeches

Jordi Bertomeu, President and CEO of Euroleague Basketball. Good afternoon everyone. I also want to welcome everyone to Cologne, to the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four and it is with great pleasure that I say these words. Because it has been a long journey over the last 15 months and we are extremely happy to be here in Cologne, and waiting for another EuroLeague champion to be crowned on Sunday. This will be a special Final Four, in a special season, for many different reasons.