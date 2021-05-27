Have You Climbed Any of America’s 14 Friendliest Summits?
While there's only .5 mile of hiking and 30 feet of class 2+ scrambling up mismatched boulders to reach Blackrock's 3,160-foot summit, the views from the top of this talus slope will make you feel as if you've summited the Matterhorn. The vista includes a long stretch of the Shenandoah Valley flanked by the likes of Rockytop Ridge, Lewis Peak, and Massanutten Mountain. Once you've downclimbed (also a cinch), turn this one into a loop (maximizing your odds of spotting one of the resident black bears) by swinging around to the back of the talus slope and following the Trayfoot Mountain Trail .6 mile back to the parking lot.www.skimag.com