Have You Climbed Any of America’s 14 Friendliest Summits?

No crowds, beautiful weather, ever changing landscapes and the perfect seasons to get a bang for your buck—what’s not to love?!. It’s common knowledge that the most popular times to visit New Zealand are in the winter for snow-bunnies and summer for road-trippers. But, there’s something to be said for off-season travel. The country’s stunning wilderness can be enjoyed all year-round, especially in spring and autumn. New Zealand’s location and geographic uniqueness mean there’s always options to make the most of its natural beauty—whether that’s hiking through beautiful autumn foliage in Central Otago or kayaking along the Kaikoura coast on a clear spring morning. Here’s five reasons to visit Aotearoa’s North and South Islands during the shoulder seasons.