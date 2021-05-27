NASA's Johnson Space Center has new acting director
Vanessa E. Wyche became acting center director of NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this month. Wyche has served as the JSC's deputy director since August 2018. Her 31 years with NASA also include serving as assistant center director, serving as director of the center's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, working in the executive office of the NASA administrator, serving as a flight manager for multiple space shuttle missions, and leading other center-level technical and program organizations.www.bizjournals.com