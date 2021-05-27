newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

NASA's Johnson Space Center has new acting director

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
 3 days ago
Vanessa E. Wyche became acting center director of NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston earlier this month. Wyche has served as the JSC's deputy director since August 2018. Her 31 years with NASA also include serving as assistant center director, serving as director of the center's Exploration Integration and Science Directorate, working in the executive office of the NASA administrator, serving as a flight manager for multiple space shuttle missions, and leading other center-level technical and program organizations.

The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

