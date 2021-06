Manteca rediscovered its shooting touch Friday in its second showdown with rival East Union in as many nights. The Buffaloes drained 10 3-pointers in the 71-42 win at Winter Gym. On Thursday, made just 2 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc and struggled to put the Lancers (1-4 Valley Oak League, 2-4 overall) away before holding on for a low-scoring victory. Manteca (4-0, 5-2) had also lost games to Tri-City Athletic League powers St. Mary’s and Lincoln going into the series.