Graduation could be twice as nice for three members of Sierra High’s Class of 2021. Their classmates may have a choice as to which ceremony to attend (Thursday, May 27, or Friday, May 28) – Manteca Unified made it a two-day event for the graduating class in an effort to provide social distancing and other safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic – but not so for valedictorian Melanie Nguyen, salutatorian Allison Threet, and class President Phuong Nguyen.